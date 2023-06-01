The Undertaker Believes He Was One Of The Last Wrestlers To Protect Their Character

The Undertaker might have been the last of his kind, the supernatural superstar suggested on a recent podcast.

Taker, aka Mark Calaway, has always been outspoken about his difference of opinions on how professional wrestlers nowadays do not go about the business the same way he did when he was coming up. And this week, Calaway told The Manchester Evening News in England that he may have been the last wrestler to truly protect his in-ring character.

"I was the last guy that put that kind of effort into protecting the business and protecting a character," he said.

The Undertaker brought an eerie and frightening presence to WWF/WWE television each week, especially for those young fans who still hadn't become aware of the reality that goes into the semi-scripted program. Since his last match at WrestleMania 36, Calaway has spent his retirement touring with his "UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW" speaking series which sees him breakdown his pro wrestling career and tell live audiences stories from backstage.

"It's so funny the amount of hate that I've got, from people now, you know, they hear my normal voice, and me talk about normal things," he said. "The hate that I get because people feel like I destroyed their childhood and I'm like, 'Me!?, me!? I was the last one. I was the last one, I'm the guy you're gonna take you're heat out on?'"

Calaway has previously spoken out about his grievances with the way social media and the internet have impacted pro wrestling, telling BT Sport that he thinks the fact everyone has a cellphone would make it nearly impossible for him to protect the sanctity of The Undertaker character.