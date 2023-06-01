Fans Who Pre-Order AEW Fight Forever Will Receive A Playable Matt Hardy

"AEW Fight Forever" will be available to play on all major consoles come June 29, 2023. However, fans who pre-order the game will be able to play as Matt Hardy for free when it's released later this month.

Furthermore, AEW Games has released a trailer for "Fight Forever" to promote Hardy's inclusion. The teaser features the veteran wrestler as his "Broken" and Hardy Boyz personas, both of whom will be included as playable characters in the game. Both iterations of the wrestling veteran even sit down to play the game in the trailer.

You can now pre-order AEW: Fight Forever! As a pre-order bonus you will get the chance to play as Matt Hardy... or Matt Hardy! Available with digital pre-orders & participating retailers.#AEWFightForever will be released on June 29!#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/AmTZePeWGf — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 1, 2023

It's worth noting that the trailer states pre-ordering the game is the only way to get Hardy added for free. However, it remains unclear if he'll be available as a downloadable character at a later date. Of course, it's been speculated that some top AEW stars will be left out of the upcoming release. FTR was reportedly dropped from "Fight Forever" last year, but they're expected to feature as DLCs down the line. Jake Hager, Isiah Kassidy, Jeff Hardy, and The Acclaimed may also have missed the first cut, but the full roster is expected to be confirmed very soon.

The good news, though, is that Eddie Kingston and the Young Bucks have been confirmed for "Fight Forever." They join a list of names that includes Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, MJF, Kris Statlander, and many more. Interestingly, Cody Rhodes is also expected to be part of the game, despite leaving AEW to join WWE last year.