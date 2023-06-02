Madi Wrenkowski's Relationship With Thunder Rosa Led To AEW All Access Appearance

Madi Wrenkowski has made several appearances on AEW and NWA programming, and now she can add "AEW All Access" to that list. During the first season, Wrenkowski was spotted with Thunder Rosa in the ring. While appearing on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Wrenkowski detailed her relationship with the former AEW Women's World Champion.

"Rosa, she's incredible," Wrenkowski said. "She was one of the people who helped me get my foot in the door at AEW during that pandemic time. I will forever be grateful to her for that." Wrenkowski recalled her first match taking place at Rosa's Mission Pro Wrestling promotion in Texas. Shortly after, she made her AEW debut and compared herself to a baby deer for being so new.

When it came to the opportunity to appear on a reality show alongside her mentor, Wrenkowski called it a "dream come true."

"Thunder had basically prefaced that she needed some help with her injury," Wrenkowski recalled. "I think she anticipated being better a lot sooner than what ended up happening." Rosa wanted to get in a ring and figure out how to move around while working with her back injury. Rosa trusted Wrenkowski to help, and she was certainly on board for the opportunity. "So to be able to have that opportunity because of her, it was crazy," she added. "It was a dream come true to be on a reality show, and I just had to forget the cameras were there and actually listen to her talk."

The 28-year-old noted that she constantly had to be aware of her body language while filming. She also believes that Rosa should've had more camera time on "All Access."

