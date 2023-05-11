Thunder Rosa's Injury Reportedly Not Fully Healed Despite AEW Dynamite Return

Thunder Rosa made a surprise return to "AEW Dynamite" on last night's broadcast. The former AEW Women's World Champion, who has been out of action since last summer due to a back injury, was briefly shown speaking with Renee Paquette before entering Tony Khan's office. Despite appearing on the Wednesday night show for the first time in several months, Dave Meltzer of "Wrestling Observer Radio" has reported that her injury is still "really bad." It's said that Rosa has been hurting a lot while training.

It's currently unknown why Rosa entered Khan's office last night on "Dynamite." The last time the 36-year-old stepped into the ring was in August 2022 when she successfully teamed up with Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida against Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and Marina Shafir on "AEW Dark: Elevation." Shortly after, Rosa revealed that she would not be able to perform and defend the AEW Women's World Championship due to an injury. Around the same time, it was alleged that Rosa had heat with various wrestlers behind the curtain, including Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter. Despite being on the sidelines, Rosa continued to hold onto the gold, but she would eventually be forced to relinquish the title three months after announcing her setback.

While speaking on "Busted Open Radio" last month, Rosa revealed that she was still not cleared to return to the ring after having multiple MRI scans and epidurals. It was recently speculated that "La Mera Mera" may have to undergo surgery.