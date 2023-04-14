Thunder Rosa Says She's Not Cleared To Wrestle, There's No Storyline With Britt Baker

Despite some speculation that Thunder Rosa wasn't truly injured last summer, the former AEW Women's Champion has some receipts to prove otherwise. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Rosa disclosed that she underwent several MRIs — including one as recently as last week — and multiple epidurals to address her ongoing back injury. Initially, an interim championship was created in Rosa's absence, but after three months of inactivity, AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to have Rosa forfeit the AEW Women's Championship, dissolve the interim tag, and officially recognize Jamie Hayter as the lineal champion.

Thunder Rosa is quickly approaching seven months of being away from the ring, and many were hoping to hear an update on her medical condition. Today, Rosa revealed she is still not cleared to compete, but whenever she is, she has one objective in mind. "I want to make sure that I am able to work with everyone, regardless if we have any issues or not," she said, referring to previous reports of a real-life disdain between herself and Britt Baker. "At the end of the day, I'm booked to wrestle."

Rosa continued to emphasize that there was "no storyline" between Baker and herself right now, but that doesn't mean they can't create one when Rosa returns. "Every morning and every night before I go to sleep, I pray to God that when I get clear, there's one thing I want to do and one thing only. And that is, not to get the championship or the TBS or the Women's Championship," she continued. "But there's one thing, and settle this in the ring for once and for all, and that's to wrestle Britt Baker and show the world what a real professional wrestler is," Rosa said.