Details On Superstar Billy Graham Funeral, WWE HOFer's Ceremony To Be Livestreamed

Superstar Billy Graham will be laid to rest on Thursday afternoon in his home state of Arizona.

The funeral service will be held at 12 pm local time at the Full Life Church in Chandler, Arizona and the ceremony will be livestreamed online here. The WWE legend, whose real name was Wyne Coleman, died on May 17 after years of mounting health issues. He was 79 years old.

Graham was one of the most transformative figures in professional wrestling history, helping elevate the once competition-focused artform into an over-the-top form of entertainment like nothing else. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon even went on to adopt "superstar" as a definitive term for its wrestlers as a result. Meanwhile, Graham's emphatic use of the word "brother" made it a mainstay phrase forever tied to professional wrestling.

Throughout his career, Graham also held handfuls of championships in the NWA, the CWA, and the IWA, later winning the WWWF Heavyweight Champion by defeating Bruno Sammartino. Graham was elected into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest "superstars" – and perhaps the very first – to ever step foot in the ring.

WWE wrote in its obituary that Graham's "flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews and bodybuilder physique created the archetype for a generation of Superstars that followed in his footsteps" and "with a combination of in-ring ability and a bodybuilder's physique, he established himself as a pioneer of the genre."

"The WWE Hall of Famer's blend of standout style, sculpted body and in-ring dominance laid the foundation for future stars such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Jesse Ventura, Scott Steiner and more," WWE said.