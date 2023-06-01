The Undertaker Reveals His Favorite Current Wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is gearing up for four stand-up shows in the United Kingdom at the beginning of July when WWE heads overseas for Money in the Bank. While promoting the events, Undertaker revealed to The Scottish Sun who he thinks the world of from WWE's current roster.

"I think the world of Drew [McIntyre] and I still don't think he's reached his full potential," Taker said. "He has a couple of really massive runs left in him. It's funny because when I show up to an event, there's that group of guys who want to say they talked to me and it's just lip service so they can say they were talking about things with The Undertaker."

Undertaker noted that on the other hand, McIntyre has always sought him out to ask legitimate questions on how to improve. He enjoys discussing the business with "The Scottish Warrior" and doesn't believe there's ever been a time where McIntyre hasn't asked him for suggestions whenever they meet backstage.

"There's a lot of people who get to where Drew is at and they think they have it figured out so they stop growing sometimes," Undertaker added. "With Drew, he has this drive within him that he knows there's more there for him and he wants to figure it out and be the very best he can be."

Undertaker and McIntyre were able to share the ring on two occasions before "The Deadman" retired. In March 2010, Undertaker beat McIntyre in a rather quick singles match on an episode of "SmackDown." Then in 2019, Taker and Roman Reigns defeated McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a No Holds Barred tag match at Extreme Rules.