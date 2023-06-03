Teddy Long Calls Vince McMahon 'One Of The Nicest People In The World'

As is the case with many luminaries, public perception isn't always an accurate representation of the person. While Vince McMahon has often been portrayed as a ruthless and almost tyrant-like figure, many within the wrestling business have spoken glowingly of the WWE founder's generosity. Teddy Long was recently asked the question, "What is Vince McMahon really like?" on the "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" podcast. Long prefaced his response by clarifying that he had not hung out enough with McMahon to know what "he is really like," but got a sense of McMahon's character by working in close quarters with the WWE boss for decades.

"The time that I got to spend with him, I thought he was one of the nicest people in the world," Long said. "And I've seen him go through these rampages and stuff, but like I always say, this man has a billion-dollar operation that he's running, and one little thing can screw this whole company up. So, I can understand why, you know, if somebody goes out there and says the wrong thing — and what that can do. I don't know if I'd be as mad as I've seen him, but he'd just let you know: don't make that mistake no more. And I didn't have a problem with that, he was as nice as he could be."

To illustrate his point, he recalled a time when McMahon called Long and The Undertaker to his office for a creative meeting. "I was sitting there going, 'Wow, look at the position I'm in, I'm sitting with Vince and Taker,'" Long recalled. "I don't say nothing and Vince looks over and says, 'You gonna say anything?' I did chime in with one little thing, and I was just lucky Vince liked it. I thought about that all day. It made me feel really special."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.