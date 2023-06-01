CM Punk Announced For Another AEW Collision Taping

AEW owner Tony Khan made the long-anticipated announcement on Wednesday night's "Dynamite" that the once exiled CM Punk will make his return at the premiere of "Collision" later this month. And now it appears the former AEW World Champion is here to stay.

The promotion announced Thursday morning that Punk is also scheduled to appear at the AEW "Collision" taping on Saturday, August 12 at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. While the news might not be shocking following Khan's announcement that Punk is returning from his near nine-month absence at the June 17 premiere of the new weekly show, it does put to rest any doubts about the 11-time world champion's AEW schedule this summer. "We're excited to announce that @AEW: COLLISION, the highly-anticipated new show from All Elite Wrestling, will be kicking down the doors of Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, August 12!" the venue tweeted Thursday, alongside a graphic featuring Punk front and center.

Punk last appeared on AEW television in September 2022 when he won back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at the promotion's All Out event. However, after the show, Punk berated members of the locker room during a press conference that appeared to go off script and it was reported later that the champion then got into a legitimate backstage brawl with several other AEW stars, including The Young Bucks' Matt and Nick Jackson, as well as former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Days later, Khan announced that Punk, the Bucks and Omega would be suspended and stripped of their AEW titles, however Punk is the only one yet to return to the ring since the incident. After months of speculation surrounding Punk and his rumored starring role on "Collision," Khan confirmed the news this week Punk would soon make his return.