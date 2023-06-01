Dax Harwood Celebrates CM Punk Being Confirmed For AEW Collision: 'LFG'

CM Punk's AEW return is now officially confirmed for the debut of "AEW Collision" — the promotion's new weekly Saturday night show — later this month at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. AEW CEO Tony Khan made the announcement on "AEW Dynamite" last night. Punk's close friend Dax Harwood took to social media to comment on the news. He wrote, "6/17/23 Chicago LFG."

Punk will return to AEW on June 17 for the first time since the All Out pay-per-view last September. The Chicago-born wrestler became a two-time AEW World Champion that night after defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. However, during the post-show media scrum, Punk ranted about his former buddy Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. His comments allegedly led to a skirmish in the locker room with The Elite. Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship and disappeared from television after All Out, with reports suggesting he had suffered a triceps injury during his championship encounter with Moxley.

Harwood — who revealed Punk FaceTimed him in the immediate aftermath of the reported All Out locker room fracas — has vocally been in Punk's corner since last September's alleged incident. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion had to deny his friendship with the 44-year-old led to him and FTR partner Cash Wheeler being buried on AEW programming earlier this year. Harwood recently said he saw a path for Punk to return, which would allow him to come back and finish his story on his terms.