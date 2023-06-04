Vic Joseph's Goal In Life Is To Call The Main Event Of WWE WrestleMania

Vic Joseph is currently the voice of "WWE NXT," but those who have been watching WWE over the last six years have heard his voice on nearly every show the company has to offer ranging from "205 Live" to "Raw." During a recent appearance on "Insight," Joseph shared that his biggest goal is call a WrestleMania main event.

"My goal in life is to call the main event of WrestleMania. Throwing it out there," Joseph said. "Because we talk about talent that's in the ring, there's only one main event each night of WrestleMania. There's only so many main events that have happened at WrestleMania. There's been countless matches, but there's only been one or two main events. I want to call a main event of WrestleMania. I've called matches at WrestleMania, I've called championship matches at WrestleMania, but I've never called the main event."

Joseph said that this goal drives him to work twice as hard every Tuesday when he's on the call for "NXT." Whether he's alongside Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett, Booker T, Nigel McGuinness, or Percy Watson (some of his former booth-mates), he makes it work with their help because they've all helped elevate him.

After signing with the company in 2017, Joseph made his WrestleMania debut in 2018 to call the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. The following year at WrestleMania 35 marked his last appearance thus far as he helped call the Cruiserweight title match again and the women's battle royal on the kickoff show. He's been part of the "NXT" announce team since August 2020.

