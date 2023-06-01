Pat McAfee Gives Update On WWE Future, Relationship With The Company

Pat McAfee is a very busy man, but that hasn't hindered his relationship with WWE. The former NFL punter-turned-commentator-turned-wrestler recently agreed to a deal that will move his daily show to ESPN this fall, but the potential for a return to the Stamford, Connecticut-based company remains. In fact, recently on "SI Media With Jimmy Traina," McAfee admitted that he went to WWE CEO and Executive Chairman – Nick Khan and Vince McMahon respectively – for advice during his negotiations with the network.

"We're all still very much in contact with each other," he said after rattling off a list of names that included Michael Cole, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Khan, and McMahon.

Both Khan and McMahon were said to be very receptive to his questions, with McAfee adding, "Vince gave me a stern 'Do not' for one thing that I was thinking about doing" while negotiations with an unnamed network weren't going quite the way he had hoped. Notably, it only took McMahon a couple of hours or so to respond. As for Khan, "Nick Khan was like a ghost in this thing," McAfee continued, noting that he has a relationship with many members of the sports media.

McAfee has been a commentator on "SmackDown" as well as a part-time wrestler in the past. All told, he's competed in five singles matches for WWE, and his bond with the company remains strong.

"My relationship with the WWE is — I don't want to say stronger than it's ever been — but actually stronger than it's ever been," he added. "And we are all very much talking about how I get back into the Universe. Because I love it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "SI Media With Jimmy Traina" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.