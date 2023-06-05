Vic Joseph Says He's Not Trying To Be Former WWE NXT Commentator Mauro Ranallo

In August 2020, Vic Joseph joined the "WWE NXT" broadcast team and commentated alongside WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo, the latter who left later that same month.

During a recent episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Joseph spoke about Ranallo and how he isn't trying to be the "next" Ranallo.

"I didn't try to be Mauro, I didn't try to give you a 'mamma mia,' I didn't try to do his style," said Joseph. "I have my own authentic way of doing things, and so me being me, I think drew the attention away from that, 'Oh man, there's a new announcer.' People respected the fact of, 'Oh, this guy actually, he's not half bad, halfway decent, he's pretty good.' Early on you'd see your tweets, and you'd see your mentions, you go into your Instagram, and you'd see, 'We miss Mauro.'"

Joseph later noted how nobody has ever "criticized" him for not being Ranallo. The current "NXT" commentator started his WWE career in 2017, and in September 2019, he joined the "WWE Raw" announcement team, staying in that role until January 2020. Joseph also worked on "205 Live," "Main Event," and "NXT UK."

After leaving WWE, Ranallo became a play-by-play announcer for Bellator and for Showtime boxing events. In 2021, he returned to pro wrestling commentary for Impact Wrestling's Rebellion main event between then-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and then-Impact World Champion Rich Swann, in a winner-takes-all match.

