Samoa Joe And Zack Sabre Jr. Tease Clash Of TV Champions

A battle of TV champions appears to be in the works.

During this week's episode of "ROH On HonorClub," in a backstage segment, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. teased a future match between them to see who is the "better" TV champion. It's worth mentioning that the second AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is coming up in a few weeks on June 25, though Joe isn't the only one who wants a match with Sabre. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy revealed during the post-Double or Nothing media scrum that he wanted to face the NJPW star at Forbidden Door.

Also, on this week's "ROH on HonorClub," Sabre retained the NJPW World TV Title against Rocky Romero. On the May 25 episode, Joe and Sabre teamed together and defeated Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels.

Joe has been the ROH TV Champion since defeating NJPW star Minoru Suzuki on the April 13, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite," while Sabre is the inaugural NJPW TV Champion. He won a tournament final against Ren Narita at Wrestle Kingdom 17.