Orange Cassidy Wants A Match With Zack Sabre Jr. At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The AEW International Championship has been active for almost a full year. The inaugural champion, PAC, was crowned at last year's AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling Forbidden Door event. At the post Double or Nothing media scrum, current International Champion Orange Cassidy was asked if he has any he wants to face at this year's Forbidden Door.

"If you know me I just never want to wrestle. I wrestle when I have to. Who do I want to wrestle in New Japan? Nobody," he said, "There is a dude that's been sneaking around ROH, and he calls himself a Television Champion. Zack Sabre Jr. Yeah, I'd fight him."

Last year, Sabre Jr. was set to face AEW's Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door, but Danielson had to pull out of the match due to an injury. In his place, Danielson selected a mystery opponent. After much fan speculation, the mystery opponent turned out to be a debuting Claudio Castagnoli, who came out on top of the current NJPW TV Champion.

Cassidy is no stranger to facing large challenges from NJPW. At last year's Forbidden Door, Cassidy faced former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay in what was ultimately a losing effort. Cassidy has also successfully defended his International Championship against current Ring of Honor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata. Additionally, Cassidy was once set to face Minoru Suzuki in what was sure to be a distinct clash of styles. Unfortunately, that match never came to be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.