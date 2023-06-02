Mr. Kennedy On Which Members Of The WWE Roster Took Him Under Their Wing

Mr. Kennedy — now known as Ken Anderson/Mr. Anderson on the independent scene — made his WWE debut in 2005. The 2007 Money in the Bank contract winner has revealed which WWE stars took him under their wing when he first joined the main roster.

"Matt Hardy. I had Matt and Shane Helms," Anderson said on the "GAW TV" show. "Benoit. I was under Benoit's learning tree quite a bit when I first got there. You know, the thing about that roster when I got there was it felt like everybody was helpful. You had Booker [T], you had [Under]taker, you had Batista, Finlay."

Anderson's tenure with WWE ended in 2009, but he has spoken at length about his time with promotion over the years. Last year, the former WWE United States Champion said he was supposed to be revealed as Vince McMahon's offspring in the illegitimate son storyline in 2008 – Anderson ended up getting in trouble and was suspended, which led to WWE changing directions with the story. Anderson, who is known for his trademark introduction, disclosed earlier this year that Paul Heyman was behind the idea of having him cut off the ring announcer and doing his own intro. He also recently said a misdiagnosed injury prevented him from becoming World Heavyweight Champion when he was the Money in the Bank contract holder — Anderson went on to become a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling).

