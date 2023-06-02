AEW & ROH Star Toa Liona On How He Landed Part In Uber Eats Ad

This week's episode of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast features Mogul Embassy member Toa Liona, one half of The Gates of Agony. Co-host Aubrey Edwards asked Liona about the statement pinned to the top of his Twitter feed, revealing that in January of 2022, Liona was delivering for Uber Eats, and by January of 2023 he was wrestling on "AEW Rampage" and starring in an Uber Eats commercial. Liona then explained how he was able to get the commercial role.

"My goal was obviously to make it on TV, and to wrestle for AEW," Liona said. "I would say AEW is the sundae ... but the sprinkle and the cherry was definitely the commercial. ... They picked me ... based [on] my audition, not [because of] wrestling. I didn't say anything, because I wanted to get it based [on] just my own ... credentials." The ROH star then discussed his time as a personal trainer and delivery driver during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic while living in California's Bay Area before moving to Los Angeles to train as a wrestler.

The Gates of Agony signed to AEW and ROH in April 2022, initially with Tully Blanchard as a manager before quickly becoming members of The Embassy and eventually merging that group with Swerve Strickland's Mogul Affiliates. Liona, along with his partner Kaun, wrestled on this week's "AEW Dynamite," with a losing effort against Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin. Their segment saw the return of Sting to AEW programming, with the living legend helping even the odds against the Mogul Embassy.