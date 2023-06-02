Ronda Rousey Reportedly Pushed For Feud With Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler might have only just kicked off their run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but could their future be as opponents?

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that could be the case if the former MMA stars have their way because the duo has pushed for the ability to work a heated program with each other at some point. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but they did also push to become a tag team, which is something that WWE went along with, leading them to win the titles.

Rousey and Baszler won the vacant titles on "WWE Raw" earlier this week in a fatal four-way match after Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had to relinquish them due to Morgan's shoulder injury. Since then Rousey has spoken out about her desire to build the tag team division as she believes it is shallow right now with a lack of competition stopping them from defending the titles regularly as she hopes to do. Therefore with her focus being on making WWE pay attention to the tag team division, a feud against Baszler might be down the line.

Of course, WWE is well known for splitting up teams in both the men's and women's divisions, and seeing one partner turn on the other has become commonplace over the years. This could be a tool used to put Baszler against Rousey which could create a first-time-ever singles match, as they have only ever competed as partners.