WWE SmackDown Preview (6/2): Roman Reigns Celebrates 1000 Days As Universal Champion

WWE is advertising that Roman Reigns will be live on "WWE SmackDown" tonight to celebrate 1000 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion — Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for 1006 days and the WWE Championship for 425 days. The Bloodline leader may not be in the mood to party, however, after he and Solo Sikoa tasted defeat in their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Night of Champions. During that title clash, Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns, which allowed Zayn and Owens to pick up the victory and retain the gold. "The Tribal Chief" will likely want to address the problems within The Bloodline this evening.

More Money in the Bank qualifying bouts will take place tonight, as the Street Profits' Montez Ford battles LA Knight for a chance to secure a spot in the men's MITB Ladder Match, while the LWO's Zelina Vega takes on Lacey Evans for an opportunity to clinch a place in the women's MITB Ladder Match. Earlier this week, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura won their respective bouts on "WWE Raw" to advance to the men's briefcase bout in the United Kingdom on July 1. More qualifying matches are penciled in for "Raw" on Monday night, with Becky Lynch going up against Sonya Deville, while Zoey Stark faces veteran Natalya.

Bianca Belair will presumably be in attendance tonight after losing the "Raw" Women's Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions. We may find out what's next for both Belair and the new champion. Also, Sheamus could want another shot at the WWE United States Championship after Austin Theory stole the victory in their title match last week.