Seth Rollins Reveals His Upcoming WWE Schedule

Seth Rollins is already staking his claim to being WWE's workhorse world champion.

The recently crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion promised the WWE Universe last month that if he won the world title at the promotion's Night of Champions event he would be a consistent presence at live events and on the company's weekly "WWE Raw" program.

Two days after defeating AJ Styles for the newly minted world championship, Rollins showed up on "Raw" to team up with his Night of Champions opponent in successfully taking on The Judgment Day. Now, Rollins says he'll be at nearly every single WWE live event and television taping this month. "June 2023," the WWE World Heavyweight Champion tweeted out simply on Friday morning, alongside 12 dates and locations for live events he'll be at this month. In addition to his expected appearances at every "Raw" taping going forward, Rollins will also be at nearly every WWE house show except two this month, as well as an episode of "WWE SmackDown" on June 9, which will be filmed in his home state of Iowa.

The champion's temperament toward what a world title holder should represent comes in response to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' now 1,000-plus day run as the promotion's top champion.

During that time, Reigns has intermittently appeared on WWE television, where he's long represented the company's "SmackDown" brand. In 2023, Reigns has had just five total matches. That's compared to Rollins, who has wrestled 37 times this calendar year, including three no disqualification matches, a street fight, an Elimination Chamber match, and most recently working his way through the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. It's no wonder a majority of WWE fans see Rollins as the company's most dedicated superstar.