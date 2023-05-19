31.2% Of Fans Say Seth Rollins Is 2023's Wrestling Workhorse (So Far) - WINC Survey

The fans have spoken. Wrestling Inc. recently conducted a poll on Twitter asking wrestling fans who they consider the workhouse of the year so far. The candidates included in the poll were WWE's Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and GUNTHER, while Orange Cassidy stood as the sole AEW representative.

Of the 586 votes cast, Rollins, who is currently set to compete for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, received the highest percentage of votes with a final total of 31.2 percent. The current AEW International Champion Cassidy trailed close behind in second place, drawing a total of 29.4 percent. Rhodes and GUNTHER stood half a percentage point apart as they placed third and fourth, respectively.