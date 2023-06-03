Natalya Describes Her Dream Location For Last Match

In professional wrestling, it's an unfortunate truth that many wrestlers don't get to pick when and where their last match takes place. While a select few get to clinch that perfect bookend match for their career, many do not. Although she has no intentions of retiring anytime soon, WWE star Natalya recently described her ideal location for her final match in an interview with the Toronto Son.

"If I could pick a place where I would have a last match per se, I don't think there would be a place more perfect than Calgary," she said, "And when and if that day comes — maybe I could put it out there to the wrestling gods — that that's the place that I would like to celebrate the ending of my career."

The question came up with regards to Edge's intent to wrestle his final match in his hometown of Toronto. Edge was once among the many wrestlers who haven't gotten to go out on their own terms. But following his miraculous return to the ring in 2020, he's been able to get a second stint on his legendary career and perhaps this time he will be able stick a more ideal landing.

Natalya conceded that having a final match at home may stretch pretty wide amongst wrestlers, "I mean, that's the dream of every wrestler, I think, to be able to pick their ending, to pick the day that they don't want to do this anymore or the day that they want to retire or the day."