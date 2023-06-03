Miz TV Segment With Cody Rhodes Added To Next Week's WWE Raw

WWE revealed on its YouTube channel, a new segment for next week's episode of "WWE Raw." Cody Rhodes will be a guest on The Miz's talk show, "Miz TV," where he will be addressing his current feud with Brock Lesnar. Rhodes and Lesnar's feud started all the back on the April 3 episode of "Raw," when Lesnar decided to turn on Rhodes before their tag team main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

After that, Rhodes ended up defeating Lesnar at WWE Backlash last month in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Last weekend at Night of Champions, it was Lesnar who won with the Kimura Lock. He made Rhodes pass out and the referee had to stop the match.

On last Monday's episode of "Raw," 'The American Nightmare' issued an open challenge to Lesnar to break their tie of 1-1. Rhodes later said that the 'Beast Incarnate' was "afraid" of him for not accepting the challenge and that Lesnar was on his "annual vacation." Before he feuded with Lesnar, Rhodes was trying to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, and he was pretty close to capturing the title during the second night of WrestleMania 39.

Also set for the June 5 episode, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be defending his title against Judgment Day's Damian Priest, Becky Lynch will face Sonya Deville in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match, and Zoey Stark versus Natalya in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match.