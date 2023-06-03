WWE Releases Behind-The-Scenes Look At Night Of Champions

One week after the WWE Premium Live Event, Night of Champions, the promotion released a behind-the-scenes look at the show. The over 6-minute video has the likes of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and Mustafa Ali speaking about the crowd reactions as well as their own then-upcoming matches.

Night of Champions took place at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The show's main event saw Owens and Zayn retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Bloodline's Reigns and Solo Sikoa. It was when Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns, which cost him the titles.

Also, during the event, Rollins became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals, while Asuka defeated Bianca Belair to become the new "WWE Raw" Champion.