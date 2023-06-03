NWA Star La Rosa Negra Misses Crockett Cup Due To Car Accident

National Alliance Wrestling announced during Saturday night's Crockett Cup that La Rosa Negra missed the event due to being involved in a car accident. It was noted that she is "doing well and recovering" and that she "will be back soon."

Negra was set to compete in a Hardcore Team War Match at night one of the Crockett Cup, but 23-year-old indie wrestler Ruthie Jay instead took her place. Jay was trained by former WWE star Gangrel. The match saw Jay, Samatha Starr, Madi Wrenkowski, and Missa Kate defeat Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy, Kenzie Page, Kylie Page, and Roxy).

One of Negra's last NWA matches was on the April 8 episode of "NWA Powerrr," where she lost to Natalia Markova. Besides NWA, Negra has wrestled a few matches in AEW, her last one was for "AEW Dark" in August 2022. She also wrestled in Stardom and Shine Wrestling.



Wrestling Inc wishes La Rosa Negra a swift and full recovery.