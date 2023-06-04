Chris Hero Says He Hasn't Retired From In-Ring Competition

Since his pro wrestling debut 25 years ago, Chris Hero has made a name for himself as one of the greatest independent wrestlers of all time. While his two runs in WWE as Kassius Ohno left much to be desired, Hero's legacy continues to live on as one of the most beloved figures in the world of pro wrestling. However, given his recent hiatus from in-ring competition, many have assumed the "Knockout Artist" has hung up his boots. According to Hero, this cannot be further from the truth and was a subject he spoke about on a recent episode of Grapsody.

"If I was retired there would have been some kind of a celebration, a ceremony, a festival. A week-long, month-long thing," Hero assured. "I'm not retired. I'm currently inactive." The current West Coast Pro Wrestling matchmaker explained that his eternal passion for pro wrestling is simply too strong for him to call it quits. "I just can't stay away from wrestling in any way," Hero admitted.

While he has been inactive since his most recent release from WWE in 2020, Hero is seemingly waiting for the right opportunity more than anything when it comes to an in-ring return. When a potential reunion between Hero and AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, the Kings of Wrestling, was brought up, the indie vet said he isn't opposed to the idea. "Never say never... I'm not gonna come on here and say, 'It's never gonna happen,'" Hero said regarding a Kings of Wrestling reunion. Hero then went on to preface that his return to action needs to be memorable more than anything. "It's been three years... I've waited so long that the thing I come back for can't be, 'yeah, that's good,' it needs to be a, 'F*** yes!'" Hero noted.

