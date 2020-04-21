It was reported a few days ago that Kassius Ohno was released by WWE. Soon after, Ohno shared a black and white picture of his boots in the ring on Twitter that received a lot of reactions on Twitter. Ohno also changed his Twitter handle to "WWE Alumni" in response to him being placed on the WWE Alumni section of WWE.com.

Now Ohno has changed his Twitter handle again to "Chris Hero (Is Back)". He also posted a video with the caption "#ChrisHeroIsBack" that is set to both his Kassius Ohno theme music and his Chris Hero theme music.

The video starts out with the Kassius Ohno theme music has Ohno is shown hitting his elbow on opponents in NXT and NXT UK as the video transitions to Ohno taking loss after loss. The music fades as inspirational music plays with footage of Chris Hero in promotions like RevPro, PWG and Progress. The music then transitions to Hero's "Chris Is Awesome" theme music with the words "Knockout Artist", "Wrestling Genius" and "Chris Hero" appear.

Hero also tweeted out his Pro Wrestling Tees store link. It remains to be seen if Hero will sign a contract with an organization right now.

You can check out the tweet below. Stay tuned for any updates.