WWE Announces Multi-Year Partnership Deal With Streaming Platform Twitch

WWE announced this morning that they've entered into a multi-year partnership with online streaming platform Twitch. As part of that partnership, WWE will re-introduce its official channel, set to feature "live and exclusive content" with WWE stars. Additionally, the channel will stream a "companion sidecast" to "WWE Raw," set to debut alongside tonight's episode. The stream will alternate between different hosts and will include appearances from WWE stars, providing a behind-the-scenes look at "Raw" on a weekly basis.

The company announced that its Twitch channel will also stream all premium live event press conferences and "other live productions." The company's press conferences will continue to stream on other platforms as well, namely YouTube.

In the past, Twitch has been a source of controversy for WWE. Back in 2020, the company instructed talent to deactivate their Twitch accounts before then offering a deal that allowed performers to continue streaming — as long as they shared a cut of the revenue with WWE. This past April, an agreement between WWE and Twitch allowed talent to get back on the platform with few restrictions, and it seems this new partnership is a continuation of that relationship.

Even prior to the April announcement, a number of WWE stars have gradually returned to the Amazon-owned platform, including Drew Gulak, Dakota Kai, Zelina Vega, and Xavier Woods. It remains to be seen if other WWE stars who stopped streaming, such as AJ Styles, could return, or if the new partnership will introduce new talent to the streaming landscape.