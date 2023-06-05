Tony Schiavone Expects Very Good Summer For AEW With Wembley All In & CM Punk Return

Tony Schiavone believes it is "going to be a very good summer for AEW," with a number of big things lined up for the months to come. The cross-promotional pay-per-view with NJPW – Forbidden Door — already looks primed for two highly anticipated matches (Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada). Additionally, in front of over 65,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, AEW will bring All In to London. And there is the launch of a new Saturday show, "AEW Collision," in the next few weeks, the latter which will add to Schiavone's workload considerably.

"I am going to be going to both shows," he said about "AEW Dynamite" and "Collision" on the latest "What Happened When," "and actually I'm kind of looking forward to it. I think there was some more excitement built when we announced that CM Punk was returning, so I am pretty excited about it I really am."

Punk will be making his first appearance since All Out last September and his infamous post-event media scrum. And much like his first appearance in AEW, his re-appearance will also take place in his hometown of Chicago, which is been kind to AEW in the past.

"The United Center is a great venue; we've been there a number of times," Schiavone added. "It's great to be able to see Punk come back and United Center has been a great venue for us. We had Forbidden Door there a year ago. We've got Forbidden Door [in Toronto] coming up at the end of this month so a lot of good things."

