Vince McMahon Reportedly Backstage At WWE Raw Tonight

Vince McMahon is reportedly in attendance this evening as "WWE Raw" comes to us live from Hartford, Connecticut, per PWInsider. While his presence may not be too surprising considering that WWE headquarters is located roughly 80 miles away in Stamford, CT, it'll be the first time the Executive Chairman has been physically present for "Raw" since the infamous Monday night after WrestleMania on April 3.

There were many changes made with McMahon around that night, leaving morale relatively low. In that sense, it'll be interesting to monitor whether or not any changes are hastily made this evening. So far on the docket, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is set to defend his title against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest while Money in the Bank qualifying matches continue. Also planned, The Miz will host Cody Rhodes on "Miz TV" following "The American Nightmare's" open challenge to Brock Lesnar last week.

PWI also noted that "A LOT" of other WWE executives are present at tonight's taping as well.