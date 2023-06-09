Kurt Angle Says This WWE Segment Was The Best He Was A Part Of In His Career

For as decorated as WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is, particularly for his work inside a wrestling ring, it'd be reasonable to assume that his favorite career segment comes down to a single match. Well, not so fast. On "The Kurt Angle Show," the Olympic gold medalist singled out a certain iconic moment featuring "Stone Cold" Steve Austin that will always top his personal list.

"I'm going to tell you this right now. It wasn't a wrestling segment," Angle declared. "It was the milk truck!"

While that segment was recreated last December by Angle and fellow Olympian Gable Steveson, this time at the expense of Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis, nothing will ever measure up to the original moment. On August 20, 2001, it was Angle versus Austin and The Alliance. So Angle decided to take a page out of "The Texas Rattlesnake's" playbook, albeit with the slightest of changes, swapping out beer for a whole lot of milk.

"Dousing down 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Stephanie McMahon with milk, and The Alliance, it was the best feeling in the world," Angle added. "I was on cloud nine that night."

Despite all of the titles and in-ring accolades, that moment holds a very special place in the heart of the 11-time world champion. Not to mention, it came at the expense of a man he shared plenty of moments with over the course of his career.

"It was one of those things – you remember when Austin did the beer truck? It was the same thing," Angle continued. "It was an incredible moment, and the great thing was it was tied to 'Stone Cold.'"

