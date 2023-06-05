Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Challenge Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler In WWE Raw Debut

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance picked one heckuva way to make their main roster debut on "WWE Raw" Monday night.

Last month, several call-ups from "WWE NXT" were made during the 2023 WWE Draft. Among them was the tag team of Carter and Chance, who were drafted to "Raw" during the sixth and final round of televised picks. After going weeks without getting in on the action apart from video packages, they made a splash by challenging the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions — Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey — in a non-title match.

Despite an impressive back-and-forth, the champions eventually came out on top when "The Queen of Spades" locked in the Kirifuda Clutch, giving Carter no choice but to submit. It wasn't as smooth of a ride as Baszler and Rousey were expecting, however, as Chance and Carter put on an impressive performance after saying said were looking forward to a "baptism by fire" before the match. While their "Raw" debut was ultimately unsuccessful, it was a promising start for the longest-reigning "NXT 2.0" Women's Tag Team Champions.