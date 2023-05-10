Katana Chance & Kayden Carter Had No Idea They Were Being Called Up To WWE Main Roster

Though kayfabe has largely become a non-factor in professional wrestling these days, the WWE Draft still tends to be filled with surprises. And it's not only surprising for the WWE Universe who are watching everything unfold. Sometimes the Superstars themselves such as NXT's Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have no idea what's coming.

During this year's draft, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions were selected as new members of the "Raw" roster during the sixth and final televised round of picks. This caught the party-loving duo completely off guard, particularly because they were in line for a title shot the following night against the recently drafted champions, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

"We were actually pretty sure that it wasn't happening," said Chance on "Busted Open Radio" recently. "Not only did we not know, but we thought that we weren't [getting drafted at all]. Especially when the NXT Women's Tag Champs got called up, we thought that was the team they were taking. That's it. And at 10:30 at the watch party, we thought it was over. Then they said our names."

Chance and Carter, who have been teaming together for four years and earned gold on one occasion in the past, failed to recapture the championships that week. The titles remain with the witchy women after a hard-fought match as they move to "Smackdown." While that leaves the future of the top prize of the NXT women's tag division unclear, the former "American Ninja Warrior" competitor and her partner are ready "to show the world that they are worthy of the time" since there's "so much incredible talent [on 'Raw'] and such little time."