Chris Hero Says Wrestling Bryan Danielson Was Always A 'Treat'

Former WWE star Chris Hero says he's not done with wrestling. The indie wrestling legend is currently working behind the scenes for West Coast Pro Wrestling while also hosting seminars and mentoring young talent.

But he told "Grapsody" that an in-ring return is still in his future, and was specifically asked about tying up with one of his old rivals, Bryan Danielson.

"Man, he is one of my favorite opponents," Hero said, recalling the times when the two squared off in ROH, PWG, and for promotions in Germany and England. "Some of my favorite in-ring memories are matches with him, whether it was in backwoods Indiana, Los Angeles, Dayton, Ohio, my hometown. I think the world of him, and obviously, it'd be a treat to step back in the ring with him, not just for the fans, but also for me."

He and Danielson faced off more than a dozen times in their careers, including matches for both the ROH and PWG World Championships, but they haven't wrestled each other since 2009.

Hero has been out of the ring for three years, last wrestling for NXT UK in March 2020. He added that he'd recently talked to some non-wrestling friends about what he wants to do next, and decided that he wants his eventual in-ring return to feel special: "100 percent, all in, all heart."

"I've got this going on right now with West Coast, I will inevitably get back in the ring at some point," he said. "I don't know where, I don't know against who. But when that time comes, I like the idea of having a bunch of options and being able to pick and choose what I want to do. And I want to do it the right way."