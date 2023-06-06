Kazuchika Okada Sends A Message To Bryan Danielson

2023's edition of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is taking shape as we sit less than a month out from one of the biggest interpromotional events of the year. During a press conference held on Tuesday morning, the first two matches were confirmed — Kenny Omega will defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay, plus Kazuchika Okada will take on Bryan Danielson. At the end of the press conference, Okada had a simple message for "The American Dragon."

"Finally, Bryan, I have this to say to you. I officially accept Bryan Danielson's challenge," Okada said. "Bryan, let's see who's the real best in the world at Forbidden Door."

Okada vs. Danielson will be a first-time-ever matchup on June 25 in Toronto. Like ships passing in the night, the two grapplers have etched their place in pro wrestling history with legitimate claims at holding the title of "best in the world." Okada is a seven-time IWGP World Champion and a four-time winner of the G1 Climax. He's currently in the midst of his first NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship reign alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii. Okada has received numerous "match of the year" awards for bouts against the likes of Omega, Tanahashi, Ospreay, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

While Okada has spent the majority of his career in Japan, Danielson has spent time in NJPW, ROH, WWE, and currently AEW. He became a five-time world champion in WWE, in addition to holding the United States, Intercontinental, and Tag Team titles. Prior to WWE, Danielson held the ROH World and Pure Championship and was a one-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter named him the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the decade for 2000 to 2009.

