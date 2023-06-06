Marty Jannetty Dark Side Of The Ring Episode Will Cause 'Shockwaves,' Says Composer

"Dark Side of the Ring" Season 4 will feature an episode about Marty Jannetty, and the show's composer, Andrew Gordon MacPherson, has promised that it will make an impact. MacPherson recently spoke to Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo's "Ten Count" podcast, where he gave viewers a taste of what they can expect from the upcoming installment of Vice's hit documentary series.

"I've only seen a rudimentary version of the Marty Jannetty episode. I haven't seen it with reenactments. I haven't seen the final version, but they spend a good deal of time with Marty in the episode and his close friends and people who have known him for a long time. You get a very intimate portrait of who Marty is then and now and what sort of others think of some of his controversy, then and now. It's going to send some shockwaves, through."

During the interview, MacPherson also stated that he doesn't know if the "shockwaves" from the Jannetty episode will be the same as the reactions to previous installments. This was possibly a comment about the response to the "Plane Ride from Hell" episode, which surprised Evan Husney, the series co-creator.

Still, Jannetty is a controversial figure in the wrestling world, and he's known for making headlines from time to time. In 2020, for example, he confessed to murdering someone when he was 13. He later claimed that the confession was part of a wrestling storyline, but the story did garner some unfavorable mainstream media attention toward Jannetty.

The "Dark Side of the Ring" Marty Jannetty episode will air on August 8, 2023. In the meantime, viewers can look forward to stories about Matt Borne, Bam Bam Bigelow, WCW Bash at the Beach 2000, and more in Season 4.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.