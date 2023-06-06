Matt Cardona Pitches Mixed Tag Match To Becky Lynch

Monday's "WWE Raw" featured a Money in the Bank qualifying match that saw Becky Lynch defeat Sonya Deville despite having several distractions at ringside. While Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark watched from the stage, Deville's tag team partner Chelsea Green was up close to potentially provide Deville an assist.

Ultimately, Green's plans backfired at the end of the bout as Lynch tossed her into the barricade three times in the span of 10 seconds. With Green eliminated from the equation, Lynch was able to pin Deville off the Man Handle Slam to advance. But once the clip of Lynch tossing Green around went viral on Twitter, Green's husband Matt Cardona chimed in to simply pitch a mixed tag team match.

That hypothetical mixed tag match would obviously pit Green and Cardona against Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins if WWE was open to the "forbidden door." Lynch and Rollins have teamed up on three different occasions in WWE, all of which took place in July 2019. They defeated the duos of Mike and Maria Kanellis, Andrade and Zelina Vega, and finally Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

On the flip side, Cardona and Green have teamed up on eight occasions for matches in Impact Wrestling, GCW, and AIW. They made their tag team debut at Impact Slammiversary 2021 with a big win over Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood. Then in April 2022, they came up short to the couple of Nick Aldis and Mickie James at Multiverse of Matches.

Cardona is no stranger to social media teases, especially as it relates to a WWE return. The self-proclaimed "indie god" jokingly asked Green over the weekend if she could text Triple H to get him his job back in WWE because he "hates" the indies and GCW. That was a jab at the fact that Green got her WWE job back simply by texting Triple H.