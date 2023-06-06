UFC Champion Open To WWE Career After Retirement

The pro-wrestling-MMA pipeline is nothing new, with performers like Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn making the move from UFC to WWE back in the 1990s, and modern performers like WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following in their footsteps. It's possible another UFC star could eventually make the transition, and it's someone Rousey is quite familiar with. Asked by the New York Post if she'd ever consider stepping into the squared circle, current UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes confirmed that it's something that's on the table in the future.

"If the contract is amazing, why not?" Nunes said. "What I wanted to do in MMA, I did already — even more than I thought in my head when I went through my whole career. I became a double champion. I wanted only one — I had two. ... I'm so happy, and whatever comes after I'm done with UFC, we'll see. For sure you guys will see me around, anyways."

Nunes was the second and final opponent to defeat Rousey in the UFC, winning via TKO in the main event of UFC 207 back in 2016. Even more impressive, Nunes is a two-time UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, holding the title from July 2016 until a December 2021 loss to Julianna Peña. The two then faced off as coaches on "The Ultimate Fighter," with Nunes winning the rematch in July 2022 and regaining the championship that she still holds.