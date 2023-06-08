DSOTR Composer Stunned By Aftermath Of Plane Ride From Hell Episode

No matter what "Dark Side of the Ring" did before or does after, it appears the episode that will always stand out is their Season 3 look at the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell," which stunned viewers and cast a negative light on wrestling legends Ric Flair and Tommy Dreamer. With the episode a few years removed, members of the "DSOTR" team have begun to talk about it, expressing their shock at how much attention it got. The same goes for composer Andrew Gordon MacPherson, who spoke about the episode in an appearance on "The Ten Count." While MacPherson expected a reaction, he never expected things would play out as they did.

"When I saw it, I didn't think there was going to be these repercussions, and people getting suspended, and people's images getting taken off of billboards or off of title information," MacPherson said. "The information was all out there, but the effect was when you put somebody who went through something traumatic against, in the case of Tommy Dreamer, kind of like standing up for his friend, Ric, when he may not know the facts of what she went through, or never had seen her, never heard her speak."

"The audience is just, you're getting bombarded by the weight of something from one person, and then somebody's attitude that is totally uninformed by what is being intercut with his perspective. I hope that everything has worked out for Tommy Dreamer. I mean ... I don't think anyone set out to harm him or his career. I think it was just ... he ended up taking on the role of the voice of Ric Flair, because I'm sure they tried to get Ric Flair to talk about it, but he wouldn't for whatever reason."

