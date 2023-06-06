Kenny Omega Says He 'Miraculously Ended Up OK' After Scary AEW Cage Spot

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley recently went to war inside a steel cage on "AEW Dynamite." During the match, Omega delivered V-Trigger to his opponent with so much force that it broke open one side of the chainlink structure. "The Cleaner" ended up straddled across the new opening in the cage wall and somehow manage to escape the moment relatively unscathed.

"I'm still bewildered over how it was that I walked away from that one," Omega told Muscle & Fitness. Omega credited his ability to roll with the punches for saving his leg and groin from catastrophe. "I just let it happen and I think, somehow, because nothing was going against the grain, or fighting against this odd happening, I miraculously ended up OK."

However, being saved in that instance didn't do Omega any favors in the match's result. Omega lost the match to Moxley and, in the process, lost his mentor as well. Longtime friend and cornerman Don Callis betrayed him by stabbing him with a screwdriver, enabling Moxley to score the pinfall. Callis has since taken on a new protege in Konosuke Takeshita, who also swerved Omega at Double or Nothing and aided the BCC in their victory over The Elite in Anarchy In The Arena.