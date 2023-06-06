WWE NXT Preview 6/6: No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal For NXT Women's Title Shot

Tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" boasts a stacked card. In addition to providing one lucky superstar with a future title opportunity, it will also feature a grudge match and see a main roster performer return to an "NXT" ring for the first time in years.

Up first is the quest to find Tiffany Stratton's next opponent. The 24-year-old won the WWE "NXT" Women's Championship at NXT Battleground last month, and tonight's episode will feature a Battle Royale to determine a new number-one contender for her gold. The Battle Royale will also include some of the brand's best superstars, including Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, and many more.

Elsewhere, Mustafa Ali will face Joe Gacy in singles action. This comes after Ali saved Wes Lee and Tyler Bate from a beatdown at the hands of the Schism leader on last week's show. As of this writing, Ali is currently a free agent following WWE's recent supplemental Draft, and tonight's bout marks his first "NXT" match in six years. Gacy's Schism teammates Ava Raine, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid will also be in action against Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile.

Grudges will also be settled tonight, as Blair Davenport is scheduled to fight Dani Palmer. Davenport was recently revealed as the masked attacker who targeted stars such as Wendy Choo, Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, and Sol Ruca, and Palmer has stepped up to try and put a stop to the Brit's reign of terror.

Finally, Eddy Thorpe will take on Damon Kemp, and Ilja Dragunov will return to reflect on his brutal Last Man Standing match against Dijak at Battleground.