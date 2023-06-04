Mustafa Ali To Face Joe Gacy On 6/6 Episode Of WWE NXT

"Free agent" Mustafa Ali made a surprise return to "WWE NXT" last week as he emerged through the crowd to spectate a tag team match between Wes Lee & Tyler Bate and The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler). After Lee and Bate scored the win, a six-person brawl involving Ivy Nile, the Creed Brothers, Ava Raine, and The Dyad unraveled a ringside. As Lee and Bate stood in the ring watching the chaos unfold, Schism leader Joe Gacy blindsided them with an attack from behind. This prompted Ali, who was then sitting at the commentary desk, to run in and save them.

After their encounter last week, WWE has now announced that Ali will go one-on-one with Gacy on the June 6 episode of "NXT," marking his first "NXT" match in six years. Ali's last "NXT" match took place during a live event in April 2017 where he wrestled in a six-man tag team match.

"After shocking everyone with his arrival to NXT, @AliWWE put an end to @JoeGacy's attack on @WesLee_WWE and Tyler Bate. Now, Ali will go one-on-one with Gacy THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT," WWE tweeted.

Ali isn't the only free agent making waves in "NXT" though. Last week also saw the return of former United States Champion Baron Corbin, who set his sights on the current "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes. While WWE has yet to confirm if and when Corbin may get a shot at the "NXT" Championship, his intentions were made very clear when he laid out Hayes with an End of Days and posed with the title.

In addition to Ali vs Gacy, "NXT" will also host a battle royal on Tuesday as they look to determine the first challenger to Tiffany Stratton's newly-won "NXT" Women's Championship.