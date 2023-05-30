Blair Davenport Revealed As Masked Attacker On WWE NXT

For a while now, "WWE NXT" has been dealing with a rash of parking lot attacks. The list of talent that has been "attacked" by this hooded figure includes Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Wendy Choo, and Sol Ruca. On this Tuesday's episode of "NXT," the attacker was revealed as former "NXT UK" star Blair Davenport. During the episode, Dani Palmer came out and called out the "attacker" for hurting Ruca. While a video of the attacks and a tease of a reveal played on the screen, Davenport snuck into the ring and attacked Palmer, while revealing herself as the masked attacker.

The last time that Davenport was in action was this past September when she and "NXT UK" Women's Champion Meiko Satomura were defeated by "NXT" Women's Champ Mandy Rose in a three-way title unification match at Worlds Collide.

Davenport made her "NXT" debut during the August 16, 2022 special, Heatwave, where she had a backstage segment with former "NXT" Women's Champion Indi Hartwell. This was the same episode where other "NXT UK" stars had made their debuts — Tyler Bate and the current "NXT" Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang).

Davenport signed with WWE in 2021. She made her "NXT UK" in-ring debut in July 2021, in a match against Laura Di Matteo. Before signing with WWE, the 27-year-old wrestled under the ring name Bea Priestley in Stardom, RevPro, and All Elite Wrestling.

This week's episode also saw the return of two main roster stars to the developmental brand, Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali.