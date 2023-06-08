Eric Bischoff Doesn't Understand Why TNA Got Rid Of This Iteration Of Sting

Most wrestling fans know and loves Sting's iconic Crow-inspired persona. It's the act that positioned him as one of the most enduring, beloved performers in history, and is the basis for the look he still sports over 25 years after its debut. However, on a recent "83 Weeks," former WCW President Eric Bischoff talked about his personal preference for Sting's Joker-inspired persona from TNA.

"I, for the life of me, can't figure out [...] why the hell did we let that go? Why did we let it die? There had to be a reason. I don't know what it was. But there had to be a reason because it was a much more interesting character than even Crow Sting. It had more room to move because he had the use of dialogue," Bischoff said, "In Sting's interviews prior to the Joker character, they were still good, [...] but they were kind of one-dimensional for the most part. This Joker character version of the Crow character, I think was just way more interesting because it had more room to move."

Sting's Joker persona, or the "Insane Icon," came to screens in summer 2011 after the legendary wrestler lost the TNA World Championship to Mr. Anderson. Although this persona maintained much of the same look as his Crow character, the whole thing received a Heath Ledger's Joker-themed touch-up. This included Sting beginning to act much more manic and unhinged in promos and matches. The gimmick ultimately came to an end mere months after its debut, when Sting defeated Hulk Hogan at TNA's 2011 Bound for Glory pay-per-view.