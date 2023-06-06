Baron Corbin Confronted By Ilja Dragunov, Attacked By Trick Williams On WWE NXT

Baron Corbin has made quite a spectacle of himself upon his return to "WWE NXT."

On this week's episode, Corbin was confronted by former "NXT UK" Champion Ilja Dragunov, but after being confronted by Dragunov, Corbin was attacked by Trick Williams. Williams's assault was a response to Corbin's attack on "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes last week. Corbin made his intentions clear upon his return to "NXT," as he held the "NXT" title high after beating down the reigning champion. This led to a match between the two later in the episode, which Corbin ultimately won.

Corbin's return to "NXT" is thanks to his status as a free agent following the 2023 WWE Draft last month. Corbin went undrafted alongside Mustafa Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Elias, MVP, Von Wagner, Xyon Quinn, and former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

Corbin's budding rivalry with Hayes is reminiscent of last year's feud between the main roster's Dolph Ziggler and then-"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. Ziggler bested Breakker for the title, holding it for a series of weeks before losing it back to Breakker on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 38.

Prior to his "NXT" return, Corbin had been on a losing streak, last losing to Akira Tozawa on a November episode of "WWE Raw." The dejected Corbin was then dropped by his personal adviser John Bradshaw Layfield and laid low before attacking Hayes last week. No word on whether or not the former "NXT" star will return to his former "Lone Wolf" moniker now that he's back in the developmental brand.