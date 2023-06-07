Swerve Strickland Tweets Video Hyping Upcoming AEW Dynamite Match With Orange Cassidy

Ahead of his International Championship match with Orange Cassidy on "AEW Dynamite," challenger Swerve Strickland has posted a video on Twitter to hype up the match. In the promo package, Strickland said Cassidy had the right idea at Double or Nothing to put "all these fish in one little lake" in the form of the Blackjack Battle Royale.

But, Strickland held firm that when it came down to it, he was the biggest shark in the ocean, and categorically stated that Cassidy didn't really beat him at Double or Nothing. In his part of the promo package, Cassidy simply vowed to keep the International Championship in his backpack.

The match between Strickland and Cassidy came about after the Blackjack Battle Royale at Double or Nothing when they were the final two men in the match. During the closing of the match, the two men fought hard against one another, before Cassidy finally was able to get Strickland out of the ring and win the Battle Royale.

The match will mark Strickland's first time challenging for singles gold in AEW in a one-on-one match. The former WWE star has previously held the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Keith Lee, who he turned on after they lost the titles to The Acclaimed.

Cassidy will be looking to cinch his 24th successful defense of the International Championship this week on "Dynamite," which is the second most defenses of any title in AEW's history behind Jade Cargill's 26 defenses of the TBS Championship.