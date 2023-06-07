Thea Hail Issues Enthusiastic Comments On Winning WWE NXT Battle Royal

Thea Hail is brimming with confidence after securing the biggest win of her pro wrestling career. On Tuesday's "WWE NXT," the Chase U member outlasted 17 other women to win a battle royal to earn a title opportunity against "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Later in the night, Hail took to Twitter to issue her first reactions, whereby she vowed to capture Stratton's title in the near future.

as i said mama didn't raise no b**** and dad didn't raise no quitter I WILL BE NXT WOMENS CHAMPION https://t.co/gi15o9GBMR — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) June 7, 2023

YES THEY DO https://t.co/vY5iGMjQ6s — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) June 7, 2023

By the end of the night, Hail had also seemingly gained new allies in the form of the debuting Cavender Twins, who were part of her post-match celebration. It's unclear if Haley and Hanna Cavender have officially joined Chase U, or if they were just supporting a friend, no different than the time Tyler Bate temporarily aligned himself with Chase U in his rivalries against The Schism and Gallus.

Hail's ascension to the top of the "NXT" women's division has been somewhat unexpected. Shortly before debuting as a member of Chase U in May 2022, she was mostly used as an enhancement talent on "NXT Level Up" where she suffered losses to the likes of Fallon Henley, Elektra Lopez, Arianna Grace, and Sloane Jacobs. Thereafter, she continued to suffer losses on television, all while maintaining a positive attitude as the head cheerleader for her alma mater.

Hail's change of fortune came at a house show last October where she turned heads with an impressive performance against Mandy Rose. Subsequently, she earned more victories and opportunities on television, which was a clear sign of Hail winning over her coaches and producers at WWE's Performance Center.

The 19-year-old Hail wrestled for indie promotions such as MCW, MPW, and WrestleMerica before signing with WWE last March. She also worked a few matches on "AEW Dark" in 2021, losing to Thunder Rosa and Julia Hart in her only two opportunities.