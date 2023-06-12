Bobby Fish Says The Undisputed Era Never Wanted To Split Up In WWE NXT

Bobby Fish doesn't think the decision to split up The Undisputed Era in WWE was anyone's first choice.

"If I'm being honest," Fish began during an interview with "Tru Heel Heat Wrestling"'s SP3. "I don't think anybody wanted [Undisputed Era to split up]." Fish blames the "powers that be" for the development, but also thinks their hand was forced by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

"I think the pandemic turned everything on its head," Fish continued. "I think things that went on with Pat McAfee, who was kinda the entity that would help us turn babyface at War Games, which we did. We definitely felt like — and I believe WWE felt we had a babyface run in us. Who knows how long that's gonna go?"

He believes that once the popular villain stable became a fan favorite, they ran out of other options and split up the group. Being a devout Christian, Fish is unshaken by the development.

"It's life that's how it goes," Fish concluded. "I'm a firm believer, my faith tells me it's his schedule, not ours and there's a reason for this stuff and he was preparing us for something else."

He went on to join his Undisputed Era brethren in All Elite Wrestling for a short period, but Fish soon parted ways with the promotion and his stablemates, wrestling in Impact Wrestling for a period, as well as joining NJPW's Team Filthy, while also wrestling on the independent circuit. He made his boxing debut in Dubai in November 2022, defeating Boateng Prempeh by TKO in the second round.