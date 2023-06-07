Julia Hart Paid Painful Price For No Holds Barred Match Win In AEW

Julia Hart's recent victory against Anna Jay AS is arguably the biggest win of her career to this point, but as she revealed to "Wilde On," that did come with a price. The encounter on the May 10 "AEW Dynamite" was a No Disqualification match, and that is something that both women took full advantage of. With chairs, trash cans, and kendo sticks all being featured, the two women pushed themselves to their limits, both physically and mentally.

However, Hart was able to call back to previous moments in her life to grit through and finish the encounter. "I had a match with Anna and I was literally like dying," Hart admitted. "I landed on some chairs in our match and they were facing the wrong way, so I landed on the hard side and it hurt so freaking bad. I could barely move. I was picturing myself with one arm in cheerleading and I was like, 'I can do it.'"

Hart has yet to compete again since that encounter last month, but she has been a vital part of the overall presentation for the House Of Black and their recent rise as AEW World Trios Champions. Alongside them, Hart has enjoyed her greatest spell in AEW, and that has led to an increased number of opportunities both inside the ring and in terms of promos and video packages.

