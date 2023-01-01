AEW's Julia Hart Reflects On Her 2022 Year

As 2022 officially comes to a close, a new year begins. A new year can provide new opportunities, or a chance for a fresh start — but for Julia Hart, 2023 may serve as a continuation of her great successes from the previous year.

In 2022, Hart traded in her colorful cheerleading attire of the Varsity Blondes for a dark, more sinister ensemble, effectively aligning with the House of Black. Hart later said she had "no regrets" about the turn and joining the heel group. Since joining the stable, has has yet to experience a loss in the ring too, racking up more than a dozen wins on "AEW Dark" and "Dark: Elevation."

Hart recently reflected on her 2022, indicating an excitement for the new year as well. "Got engaged. Got the best dog ever. Joined house of black. Paying my bills with my dream job. 2022 brought a lot of great things, can't wait to see what 2023 brings!" she wrote on Twitter.

Hart joined forces with Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King at AEW Double Or Nothing back in May. The faction has since gone on to terrorize their opponents, often with the assistance of black mist. The group took a brief hiatus earlier this year before returning to AEW programming in November.

In her personal life, Hart got engaged to her long-time boyfriend and fellow AEW star Lee Johnson – whom she originally met at the Nightmare Factory. Through her connection with Johnson, Hart moved to Georgia, near the training facility and her "dream man."